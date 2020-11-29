Don't Miss Today

Take up a fitness challenge

Regretting all the indulgence from the festive season? Join the Fitness Challenge by Studio 23. This 30-day virtual holistic wellness programme is curated to benefit mind, body and soul. Also, no additional equipment is required as the trainers have adapted their programme for innovative use of regular household items. Besides videos from the instructors, there are about five group Zoom sessions to keep you on track.

When: November 23 to December 23

Where: ZOOM

Entry: Rs 10,623

Call: 76662 69223

Dive into the sea

Got sun, sand and scuba on your mind? Head to Malvan for a fun weekend of scuba diving, boat ride, water sports, sightseeing and parasailing. Konkani meals and trip to the market are added perks.

When: December 4 8PM at starting point.

Entry: Rs 7,000 for two nights

Call: 9004675388

Heal your gut

Attend a two-day online workshop by holistic nutritional consultant and health coach Shalu Nijhawan. She will explain how you can keep the gut healthy by including foods like beet kvass, cucumber and beetroot pickle in your diet

When: December 3 and 4; 6.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Entry: Rs 1,000

Call: 9769117747

Be an artist

Learn a skill, as you make an acrylic painting under the guidance of artist Prajakta Bhosle. You'll be learning the basics techniques, and how to store your artworks.

When: November 29; 3 PM

Where: Zoom

Entry: Rs 850 onwards

Call: 9167656082

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Anantika Mehra, 26 Mandarin teacher and entrepreneur

Mehra's teaching process is informal and she sees herself as a guide who gently nudges her students in the right direction

Anantika Mehra first picked up how to speak Mandarin while studying in Hong Kong in 2016. Mehra moved back to India and pursued a Masters degree in gender studies. After that, she started working as a researcher at the policy department of an educational institute, but didn't find the job satisfaction she was looking for in academia.

Inspired by a teaching gig she had in the past, Mehra decided to give teaching Mandarin a shot. She started off by conducting virtual workshops during the lockdown. Before she knew it, she had taught 120 people. Amazed by the positive response she received, she decided to teach Mandarin full-time. She teaches the first two levels of HSK, the Chinese language diploma mandated by the Chinese government.

Mehra sees herself as a primary teacher who introduces the language to enthusiasts. She focuses on reading, writing, listening, speaking and typing. She offers scholarships to Bahujan people who wish to learn Mandarin but don't have the resources to do so. It's open to any Bahujan person under the age of 25. So far, nine students have availed of the scholarship and she hopes to assist others similarly.

Recommended by: Shamira Sibal, MBBS student, says, "What I like about Anantika is that she makes learning Mandarin accessible and easy. Not only is she friendly and approachable, she also equips you with an in-depth understanding of the script, the grammar and syntax as well as the pronunciations." She has a good grip on the language and its etymology. You can ask her why a word means what it means and she will tell you how that came to be."

Available for: Mandarin classes

Price: Rs 10,000 for 25 hours

Email: anantika.official@gmail.com

