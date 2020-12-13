Don't Miss today

Listen to Marathi hip-hop

If you are into folk music, don't miss the Aamhi Kon event, which will showcase the new wave of Marathi hip-hop, blending revolutionary poetry inspired by the folk traditions of Maharashtra. The lineup features Shital Sathe and Sachin Mali, MC Mawali, 100RBH, among others.

When: December 17, 8 PM to 11.30 PM

Where: antiSocial, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Call: 7506394240

Attend a ghazal night

The soulful online Khazana Ghazal Festival is all set to feature ghazal maestros Pankaj Udhas, Anup Jalota, Talat Aziz, Sudeep Banerjee, Mahalaxmi Iyer among others. The event has been organised to raise funds for cancer and thalassemia patients.

When: December 19 and 20, 8 PM onwards

Log in: Hungama Music, Facebook page

Learn to shoot in monochrome

Learn the subtle art of dramatic monochrome photography with an engrossing live session conducted by Himanshuu Sheth. The illuminating live masterclass will delve into the various techniques and creative approaches specific to black and white photography, including the fundamentals, tips for composition, framing and lighting and developing a monochromatic artistic vision.

When: December 19, 5 PM to 6.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Register: www.avidlearning.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

A scuba diving instructor, Joshi spent the lockdown period practising her love for painting. Her specialty is animal and bird portraits that she paints on T shirt. "Unemployed during the Corona period, I decided to give this a shot and didn't find anyone who did similar work, at least on t-shirts." The animal portraits-one can even request a painting of a pet-are rendered in fabric paint, and profits from the venture will be donated to wildlife conservationists and researchers. She even makes water colour paintings. Costs include procurement of the T-shirt, which are in basic colours, and delivery.

Neeti Seema Sanjay Joshi, 30

Scuba instructor and artist

Available for: Paintings of animals and birds on T-shirts

Price: Rs 1,300-1,500

Instagram: neity.14

Understand your pet

Princely Paws's upcoming telepathic animal communication workshop has just what you've always wanted to know as a pet parent. Conducted by dog behaviourist Malaika Fernandes, it covers a wide range of topics including understanding what your pet is trying to tell you, their illness and behaviour patterns.

When: December 18 to 20, 6 PM to 9 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 5,555

Call: 9820854668

Gift some TLC

Spread cheer with a customised gift box from the holiday collection from Bath & Body Works. From fresh fragrance mists, body lotions and body creams to shower gels, body butters and body scrubs, there is something for everyone to keep the skin feeling happy.

Price: Rs 1,599 onwards

To buy: bathandbodyw-orks.in

Springing back from rejection

The sound of rejection is one that can strike like a bolt out of the blue. Nothing really prepares you for a "no," until you've heard it yourself. And that's Where Ambi Parameswaran's new self-help book, Spring: Bouncing Back from Rejection (Rs 599; Westland), might just come in handy.



Ambi Parameswaran

Parameswaran, who is the bestselling author of Sponge, and Nawabs, Nudes, Noodles, has had a 40-year career in the field of brand consultancy and advertising. His corporate experience comes to use When doling out life lessons. And one sees a reflection of this in Spring. Despite enjoying a successful career, Parameswaran is not one to shy away from his failures. He uses these failures to illustrate how-like him-one can bounce back and start afresh, again. From blowing a job interview to facing hot rejection envelopes, he explains why nothing in life should be taken personally.

He cites the examples of some of the world's leading authors, JK Rowling, Stephen King and Amish Tripathi, who've had their manuscripts rejected before someone believed in their work. He also turns his focus on startups, and concludes that the secret to their success has always got to do with multiple disappointments. The book is an easy-to-read guide on how to embrace rejection with a smile, especially for those negotiating the corporate world, and how to resiliently move forward. It's not preachy or filled with jargon, and that's what makes it a pleasant read.

amazon.in

Let's get uncomfortable

All through the lockdown, Abhilash Thapliyal has been keeping his social media audience enthralled by playing comic characters like Muffler Man and JD Saab. But his new project is nothing like what he's done before. In collaboration with photographer Tejinder Singh Khamkha and stylist Devki Bhatt, Thapliyal's new "provocative" photoshoot wants you to rethink gender and social conditioning. "The fact that our society is going through a major transition in terms of awareness, Where cosmetic brands are changing their traditional approach, inspired me to start a conversation around the objectification of women in fashion and advertising." And he is doing that by focusing on the male body. He admits he has never been comfortable with his own body, although he does a good job of hiding the flaws. "I wouldn't wear half sleeved shirts let alone boxers. When we decided to have mango ice cream drip on my body for one shoot, I was thinking of all those female models who've had to be part of shoots with their bodies doused in chocolate," he says.

@abhilashthapliyal, Instagram

SEWA's incredible journey

The inspiring stories of the Mahila Housing SEWA Trust that have mobilised and empowered urban and underprivileged women, and supported their access to inadequate housing find themselves in a book. These stories span more than two decades and celebrate the courageous women, who brought about landmark changes at the personal, community as well as city levels. Authors Renana Jhabvala and Bijal Brahmbhatt introduce us to these women in their latest book, The City Makers: How Women Are Building A Sustainable Future for Urban India (Hachette India; Rs 349). The Mahila Housing SEWA Trust (MHT), established in 1994 has managed to touch the lives of over 1.7 million individuals, reaching more than 3,30,000 households and skilling over 17,000 women. Within the success stories of women lies the message that women living in urban informal settlements must be taken along if India wishes to make its cities participatory, inclusive and sustainable. Brahmbhatt, director of SEWA Trust, and Jhabvala, chairperson of SEWA Bharat, share with the reader solutions that these women used to make their homes climate resilient; and participate in city-level planning and decision-making.

amazon.in



A still from A Cat's Tale. Pics/Gowrishankar V

Music and cats to discuss equality

The camera first pans on the sitar on which the music is being played and then pans over two cats as they languorously-as they are wont to do-lie on the sofa or move to and from the lens that seems rightly fascinated by them. A Cat's Tale, an over eight-minute video, is Carnatic musician Vikram Raghavan's rendition in classical style of a poem by Subramania Bharati (popularly known as Bharathiyar), Tamil writer, poet, journalist and social reformer, who passed away in 1921. Bengaluru-based Raghavan, who grew up in the US and moved to India 10 years ago to pursue music and is a student of musician TM Krishna, says he came across the verse a little over a year ago. "At that time I had just adopted four cats and someone pointed to this verse." The tale is about a cat that gives birth to a litter of four, each kitten a different colour-grey, black, brown like a snake and white as milk.



Vikram Raghavan

Then, Bharathiyar asks, "does it matter what colour they are? Are they not all the same? Can you say one colour is inferior or superior?" Colour here becomes a metaphor for caste and varna and the poem pleads the reader to see that everyone is the same in their actions and thoughts, irrespective of their colour. The theme resonates with Raghavan who wants to use it to address "what's going on in India and the US Where the Black Lives Matter issue is coming to the forefront, while also looking at gender and LGBTQI+ rights.

Well, cats say it better on the Internet than anyone else.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izQSXwrgemM

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news