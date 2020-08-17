Don't think any other captain would be able to achieve what MS Dhoni has: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir walks off with teammate MS Dhoni after their partnership against Sri Lanka during their match at the Gabba in Brisbane on February 5, 2008. Pic/ AFP

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, Augus 15, 2020, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

Former India opener, Gautam Gambhir recently in a candid chat, spoke about MSD's achivements as well as his legacy. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir said MS Dhoni’s achievement of lifting all the 3 ICC trophies is a feat which he feels no other Indian captain will ever achieve, "One record if you talk about, which is going to stay forever is MS Dhoni’s three ICC trophies. I don’t think so any other captain would ever be able to achieve that! I think, whether it the T20 World Cup, whether it is ICC Champions Trophy or 2011 World Cup. I think that is something which is going to stay forever, and I can bet, that’s going to stay forever! I think 100s will eventually get broken, someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma, but I don’t think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies, so MS Dhoni’s going to be there to stay forever!"

Dhoni took to Instagram to make the announcement of his retirement. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.

MS Dhoni is considered one of the finest cricketers to have played the game. Making his Test debut in December 2005, Dhoni played a total of 90 Tests scoring 4,876 runs with 6 centuries and 33 fifties at an average of 38.09. Dhoni has also played 350 ODIs scoring 10,773 runs at a stunning average of 50.53. Dhoni has 10 hundreds and 73 fifties with a top score of 183.

