Dreaded gangster held in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a dreaded gangster involved in over 25 criminal cases in Delhi and adjoining states, an officer said on Wednesday. The police said the accused, identified as Jitender, was arrested on Tuesday night when he was waiting for some one near Dhaula Kaun Metro Station in south Delhi.

"A resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, Jitender is a member of slain Rajesh Bharti's gang. Jitender was previously involved in more than 25 heinous criminal cases which included murder, attempt to murder, extortion, carjacking, robbery and kidnapping in Delhi and Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police P.S Kushwah said, adding that the accused was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

"The special Cell team got a tip-off that Jitender, along with his accomplice, would come to meet his contact near Daula Kaun Metro Station. So, a trap was laid. Police teams intercepted Jitender's SUV when it was spotted near the Metro station at 9 p.m," Kushwah said.

"Sensing danger, Jitender whipped out his country-made pistol in a bid to flee but police personnel overpowered him. However, his two accomplices managed to escape in the SUV," the DCP added.

The abandoned SUV was later found in a desolated spot in Mahipalpur, he said, adding that a hunt is on to nab his accomplices.

