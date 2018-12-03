Dream team

famous-personalities

Raising a toast to dream pop with their trademark aesthete, Nischay Parekh and Jivraj Singh's latest single gives their fans much to muse over

How is the music in the upcoming untitled album different from your previous work?

The lyrics of the new record are quite different from Ocean. They are a little more thought out and more universal in terms of emotional intent. There’s a reference to The Beatles and Woody Allen films.

Summer Skin is more than five minutes long. Was that a decision you made before you started recording?

It is the longest song on the album. I think our fans are open-minded and will be happy to go in new directions with us. The ending is the reason it’s five minutes long. It was organic. The vibe was fluid and relaxed, and Nishchay kept playing and singing once the planned arrangement ended.

The promotions for this single and the new album seem to have the influences of Le Corbusier’s designs in Chandigarh.

Le Corbusier's work has been a big influence on the visual language of this album. We are looking to evolve the colours — moving into primary tones and using the modernist architecture of Chandigarh, where we did a photo shoot earlier this year.

You had mentioned that your music is inspired by food. How?

I think the process of creating food has been a bigger inspiration than dishes themselves. Food is all about balance and we like to approach our music with balance as well. The other songs in the new album are inspired by science, technology and communication.

