Dressing in the rain

According to city-based stylist Shikha Dhandhia, the choice of fabrics during the monsoon is key. "As men often rely on trousers, opt for cotton and polyester as opposed to denim that soaks up rain water. Women can stick to dresses and skirts. Keep the bottoms neutral but pick brighter colours or pastels for the top," she advises. But in the age of the pandemic, more precautions need to be taken than usual.

Masks: These are available in pretty prints and colours but make sure they've got three layers.

Outerwear: Raincoats would be more useful than umbrellas as they can serve as a PPE suit. Websites like Amazon, Myntra, Decathlon and Shein have good options.

Footwear: If you have a closed-toe pair, try waterproof socks which are available on Amazon, Nykaa and Snapdeal. Avoid sneakers.

Accessories: Keep it minimal. Necklaces and earrings are okay but avoid finger rings, bracelets and watches because it increases the chances of touching surfaces.



Shikha Dhandhia

Try the look

You can opt for a basic Biscay green T-shirt dress with a commander green crop bomber over-jacket paired with a khakhi-coloured knee-high galoshes. As with the trends, you can carry a PVC clear bag that you wouldn't mind getting wet along with a PVC clear umbrella to complete the look. Avoid wearing jewellery during the rains, and if necessary, you can wear your favourite pair of sunglasses. To add the final touch, you could wear basic waterproof mascara with a fuchsia pink lip shade with a little bit of highlighter for those cheek bones.

By Cyron Fay Rodricks, fashion designer and stylist

