DRI seizes gold worth Rs 1 crore at Hyderabad, Mumbai airports; nab 8 persons

Hyderabad/Mumbai: In three separate cases at Hyderabad and Mumbai airports, smuggled gold weighing 2.512 kgs worth Rs one crore was seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs officials. Acting on specific intelligence that a passenger travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad would be carrying a suitcase having smuggled gold concealed in it, officers of DRI launched an operation on February 11 and intercepted three persons at the exit gate of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

One of them had just landed at Hyderabad from Dubai and two others from Jaipur. The examination of the suitcase revealed that it contained a toolkit which included a hammer. The smuggled gold was concealed in the hammer and gold weighing 931 grams was found in it. The value of the gold is Rs 39 lakh in the market. In the same Modus Operandi used by three more persons in which one person came from Dubai to Mumbai and was handing over the suitcase to two persons who came from Jaipur was intercepted and smuggled gold weighing 931 grams was seized.

In addition to the above two cases, DRI officers intercepted two more persons at the Hyderabad RGI Airport who were travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad on February 11.

During the examination of the contents of the baggage of one of the passengers, gold weighing 160 grams was recovered. The second passenger was found to be carrying 490 grams of gold paste.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever