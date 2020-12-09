Drugs case: NCB arrest peddler who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, Showik

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating an alleged drug syndicate in Bollywood related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has arrested the main supplier, Rigel Mahakal, from Western suburbs in Mumbai.

According to NCB officials, Mahakal used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, who would hand it over to a person named Kaizan. Kaizan would then supply the drugs to actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials are conducting raids at the premises of another peddler and have recovered Rs 2.5 crore worth pure Malana Cream.

Nearly a week ago, a Special NDPS court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in the drugs case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Following the order, he was released from Taloja Central Jail that evening.

While granting bail to Showik, the special NDPS court cited the recent Supreme Court verdict, which said that the statement or confession before the NCB was not admissible before the court. Senior lawyer Abad Ponda and Ayaz Khan, appearing for Showik, also argued before the court that the confession under Section 67 of the NDPS Act was inadmissible as evidence according to the SC order.

They also said that apart from the confessional statement, NCB had nothing else against Showik. Showik had approached the special NDPS court on November 1 after his bail was rejected by the High Court. Showik had pointed out in his bail plea how he had been falsely implicated in the case and that no drugs were seized from him during the investigations.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan and Samiullah Khan)

