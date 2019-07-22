Drunk father tries to kill son, daughter for demanding money for books

crime

The accused identified as Pandharinath Borade, a resident of Shindegaon in the district, is an alcoholic and committed the act Sunday in a drunken state

Representational Image

Nashik: A man in Nashik had allegedly tried to kill his son and daughter with pesticide after they demanded Rs 1,000 to buy books. Police on Monday said that the accused has been booked under the relevent section for the crime he had committed.

According to the police, the accused identified as Pandharinath Borade, a resident of Shindegaon in the district, is an alcoholic and committed the act Sunday in a drunken state.

"His son Hrishikesh studies in Class IX and daughter Nikita is in Class XII. After they asked Rs 1,000 to buy books Sunday evening, the accused, who was drunk, got enraged, beat them and force-fed them pesticide," said a Nashik Road police station official.

"They were rushed to a hospital by family members and their condition is stable now. Nikita filed a complaint after which Borade was charged with attempt to murder. He has not been arrested as yet," he added.

In another incident, the Mumbai police on Monday arrested the father of Meenakshi Chaurasia, who was murdered in Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Sunday night. Akhilesh Singh, DCP, said, "We got the information on Sunday morning after which Rajkumar Chaurasia, father of victim Meenakshi Chaurasia, was arrested within 24 hours."

He added, "Brijesh Chaurasia, victim's husband, as well as other family members, were also questioned. On further investigation, we found out that the father had carried out the killing.

Singh informed there was a rift between the father and his pregnant daughter due to which he murdered her. He said, "Meenakshi had married without the permission of her father. Investigations have revealed this to be the reason behind her killing."

According to the police, Rajkumar had called Meenakshi on the pretext of patching things up with her. "He called the victim at Narayan Nagar bus stand, Ghatkopar, on the pretext of patching things up after which he murdered her," he added. On being questioned, Rajkumarhad accepted his crime, Singh said.

With inputs from PTI

