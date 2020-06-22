Dua Lipa shares adorable throwback picture to wish her BFF father

On the occasion of Father's Day, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa dug out some extremely adorable childhood throwback pictures with her father, or as she says her "BFF" -Dukagjin Lipa.

The 'New Rules' singer shared three pictures on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Fathers Day to my BFF" Two of the shared pictures saw a young dua in the arms of her father, while the third picture, seems to be a recent one, where the father-daughter duo is sharing a happy moment onstage.

View this post on Instagram Happy Fathers Day to my BFF âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) onJun 21, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

With the post hitting on the photo-sharing platform, scores of the singer's followers dropped lovely messages on the comment sections admiring their bond.

It is not the first time that Dua Lipa has shared post for her father. In March, the 'Physical' singer made her dad's birthday a very special one by posting some adorable photographs on Instagram.

She dubbed him as her "favourite Merman" and thanked him for the love, support and guidance he has been providing over the years.

