Dulquer Salmaan shares how he spent lockdown with his wife Amaal

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan on Friday took to social media to wish his wife Amaal a happy birthday. Apart from praising her, he shared how he spent quality time with her during the lockdown.

"Wishing you the happiest birthday my Am !! The best thing that happened from the lockdown is the time we got to spend, especially you me and marie. Times ill cherish for life. From our favourite shows to playing roles in Marie's fairy tales it's been as special as could be. Thank you for being my rock. And for giving me M. Happy happy birthday again baby," he wrote.

Along with it, Dulquer shared a few pictures of him with his wife. The two got married in 2011 and have a daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. The trio has been spending loads of quality time together. Once, Salmaan also shared a picture where he had a butterfly tattoo on his hand and painted nails. Take a look!

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor, known for films like Ok Kanmani and Bangalore Days, said only good content can push him to say yes to a project regardless of the language.

In an interview earlier, Dulquer shared, "The content is strong in Malayalam cinema. Irrespective of whatever film I do in whichever language, it should have strong content. I get excited by good stories. It would be nice if I annually get to do films in Tamil and Hindi because I enjoy different cultures and languages and each language has its own beauty. Films have to appeal to that particular market to which we are catering to."

The actor also mentioned how important good stories are! "I don't think too much about stardom. I don't know if I have ever done films for that. A lot of my films are appreciated later. When I first do it, at that time people question my choice but after its release people say 'Wow, it is amazing'. As long as I keep getting interesting offers from other languages I will keep doing it. I don't want to do forgettable films."

With inputs from IANS

