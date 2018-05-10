Dwayne Bravo reveals why MS Dhoni and Chennai are his family

Dwayne Bravo talks about his T20 team Chennai, captain MS Dhoni, his foray into the music world and the man who was an inspiration behind it



Dwayne Bravo in Run D World music video

Global music giant, Sony Music will be releasing the multi-talented Dwayne Bravo’s next single ‘Run D World’ across platforms. With fun lyrics and a foot-tapping beat, this happy and high voltage song is about the spirit of winning and the video has been shot in Trinidad & Tobago. Written and composed by Bravo & JO JO, the song is catchy and sticks in your head long after you are done listening.

His last single, which was the official World Cup anthem ‘’Champion’’ became a massive rage and ‘Run D World’ should follow suit. Commenting on the new release, Dwayne Bravo says, “Run D World is a continuation of Champion. With the T20 2018 season we need that one force that drives us all in the field and I believe this song has that ability. I have tried to capture the indomitable spirit of players across games with this song and I really hope music fans enjoy it.”

Dwayne Bravo talks about his T20 team Chennai, captain MS Dhoni, his foray into the music world and the man who was an inspiration behind it.

Its 11 years since the inception of the Indian T20 League and you have been part of it for all these years - with Mumbai and then Chennai. Could you tell us a little about your journey in the tournament?

Well, it has been a good experience. Indian T20 has changed my life and many other cricketers too. I started off with Mumbai and I must say, thanks to them for giving me the opportunity to play for 3 years with the team. I went on to play with Chennai for 5 years which was my most successful phase in the T20 league. We won the Indian T20 title, Champions League T20 and I also became the purple cap bowler twice. Then there was a break with Chennai where the team was banned for two years and I was part of Gujarat. Now, I am back with Chennai again and we could not have asked for a better return to the tournament. We are currently second in the points table. I am just happy to play with Chennai for the next 3 years.

Chennai is such a close-knit team with great chemistry and to see the team back after two years is great. Tell us a little more about the team's relation as well as the captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

I have always said Chennai is not just a team, it's more like a family. The franchise owners treat everyone as relatives and family, even for newcomers. The players experience the fact that all are treated equally. They look after each other and support each other and enjoy each other's success. It's a franchise that's level-headed. Win or lose, they are happy. There are no up or down moods where they are concerned. There is no external pressure from anyone. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming have a great relationship and it extends to all the players. Chennai is more like family and not just a cricket team and that's what makes it so special.

You began playing international cricket in 2004 and it has been 14 years since. Now, you are foraying into music as a singer. How did this come to fruition?

[Laughs] I don't know. Well, music is a big part of my life. Everyone loves music but have their own different styles of music they like and listen to. Me, coming from the Carribean, Trinidad & Tobago, we have our own local music called Soca or Calypso. Jamaica is known for Reggae and Dancehall music and it's part of our living. We Carribean are happy and upbeat in nature and music and sports go hand in hand.

I always seen myself as an entertainer - be it on or off the cricket field. If I am able to entertain people, I go for it. I genuinely have a passion for music. I don't think I am the most talented person where music is concerned, vocally. But, I am still learning my craft. But my love and passion for it. The fact that I am able to record songs make people happy and fans can relate to - Champion, Run D World - their songs that inspire me and I want it to inspire others as well.

Who would you consider as your inspiration for entering the world of music and singing?

Yes, There is a guy named Beenie Man, who is Jamaican and a Dancehall artist in the Carribean. For us, he is known to be the Michael Jackson of Dancehall, or as it would be termed in India, the Shah Rukh Khan of Dancehall. He is the person I look up to and inspires me to do music. I also have three songs recorded with him and it's going well.

When can we see you back on the international circuit as part of the West Indies team?

[Smiles] I don't know, it is beyond my control. I am always available to represent the West Indies team but I can only do so much. They (West Indies Cricket Board) will have to select me and I have no control over there. Having said that, as long as I am able to play cricket and my fans can see me perform and do what I love, it makes me happy.

Adds on Shridhar Subramaniam, President India & Middle East, 'Dwayne Bravo has a great sensibility in music and his songs have the ability to make anyone dance. 'Champion' was a huge success and appealed to listeners worldwide and we see 'Run D World' following the same path. We are extremely thrilled to be working with him and we are confident that the song will be played in homes and clubs in which matches are being viewed.”

Entertainment & Sports Lawyer, Carla Parris added “Dwayne’s team at home in Trinidad and Tobago is extremely proud of him and supportive of both his cricketing career and his entertainment pursuits. It is not often that Caribbean sporting talent transition successfully into the music industry and we are excited about working together with Sony Music to further his entertainment career.

