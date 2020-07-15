Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock donates water

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has announced that he and his water bottle company, Voss, donated 700,000 bottles to the medical community working tirelessly on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The 48-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news.

"This message is for some very, very special people out there. I'm talking about our frontline workers, our healthcare workers, who are working so tirelessly day in and day out for months and months now, and you continue to do so," he said in the video. Johnson said the initiative was a "small way of saying thank you" to the healthcare workers.

"We sent you guys a few bottles of Voss and that is our small way of saying thank you and that is our small way of letting you know how grateful we are for all of your work as you guys continue to take care of our loved ones, our family and our friends. I thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart," he added.

