Dwayne Johnson returns to Jumanji 3

Dwayne Johnson who was forced to cut short filming for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel after suffering from fluid in his lungs, has now returned to the sets

Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who was forced to cut short filming for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel after suffering from fluid in his lungs, has now returned to the sets. The Rampage star, also known as The Rock, has been busy shooting scenes for the action-adventure follow-up, but for the first time in his career, he was unable to push through his illness to stay on schedule, and had to end his work day early to get some much-needed rest, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Got my a** kicked yesterday when I woke up with a fever," he wrote in a post on Instagram on March 22.

He added: "Saw my doctor who observed I had fluid in my lungs. Fun.

"Went to work, but for the first time in my entire career - wrestling around the world thru pain and hardcore injuries - shooting movies/touring around the world - yesterday was the first time ever I tapped out with only 3 hours left in my shooting day. So sick I couldn't finish the job. Drive home miserable."

Johnson shared the news alongside a photograph of his "magic potion" - antibiotics and vitamin supplements, but then revealed he was already on the mend, and was returning to the "Jumanji" set to continue shooting.

"The kid is back. Going to work. Ready to finish what I f**king started and finishing this week on a strong uptick with my hard working crew."

Taking friendly aim at his friend and co-star Kevin Hart, he concluded: "I'm also gonna do my best to get Kevin Hart sick today. Wish me luck."

Followers were quick to offer their well wishes to the recovering star, who then shared his gratitude.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" sequel also features the return of Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas, alongside new cast members Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina.

