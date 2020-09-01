Ed Sheeran and Cherry welcomes baby girl, reveals her unique name

English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has welcomed a baby girl, the singer announced on Tuesday. The 'Perfect' singer along with Cherry, welcomed a baby girl last week, after keeping the pregnancy news out of the spotlight. Posting an adorable picture of his daughter's socks on a knitted blanket, Sheeran announced the birth of their baby girl- 'Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran' on Instagram.

The 'Shape of You' singer noted in the caption, "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. [sic]"

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x, [sic]" he added.

Earlier in August, The Sun reported that Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are expecting their first child. The 28-year-old singer Sheeran announced in December that he was taking a break from both touring and social media, saying he would return with new music "when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about."

He did, however, break that hiatus to pop in on a Zoom lesson for a class of UK schoolchildren in May. Page Six reported that Sheeran and Seaborn were high-school sweethearts; he revealed in his December video for the song 'Put It All On Me' that "a few years ago, they reconnected [and] there were fireworks." The video put the date of their nuptials as January 2019.

