Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances at home

The alleged incident occurred on early Sunday morning, when the man, Laxmi Dass (76), first slit his wife Shashi Bala's throat with a knife and then used the same weapon to kill himself

Chandigarh: Police on Sunday found blood-soaked bodies of an elderly couple under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Chandigarh.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on early Sunday morning, when the man, Laxmi Dass (76), first slit his wife Shashi Bala's throat with a knife and then used the same weapon to kill himself.

A police officer told the news agency IANS that the couple had sustained deep wounds on their necks and bodies. Bala (73) had been bedridden for five years.

Reports suggest that police recovered a suicide note from the crime scene, in which Laxmi Dass, who retired from Punjab's Personnel Department as the Deputy Director, wrote that they were fed up with the illness and for this reason, they were tired of their lives.

The police, however, didn't rule out the possibility of murder and have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of death.

