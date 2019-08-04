Search

Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances at home

Published: Aug 04, 2019, 17:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The alleged incident occurred on early Sunday morning, when the man, Laxmi Dass (76), first slit his wife Shashi Bala's throat with a knife and then used the same weapon to kill himself

Elderly couple found dead under mysterious circumstances at home
Representational Image

Chandigarh: Police on Sunday found blood-soaked bodies of an elderly couple under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Chandigarh.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on early Sunday morning, when the man, Laxmi Dass (76), first slit his wife Shashi Bala's throat with a knife and then used the same weapon to kill himself.

A police officer told the news agency IANS that the couple had sustained deep wounds on their necks and bodies. Bala (73) had been bedridden for five years.

Reports suggest that police recovered a suicide note from the crime scene, in which Laxmi Dass, who retired from Punjab's Personnel Department as the Deputy Director, wrote that they were fed up with the illness and for this reason, they were tired of their lives.

The police, however, didn't rule out the possibility of murder and have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of death.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Crime Newschandigarhnational news

Fire breaks out in a commercial building in south Mumbai, none hurt

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK