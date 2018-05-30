Elevar - A new age cricket brand ready to create a revolution

With a commitment to bringing bat design to the 21st century, co-founders Aayush Tapuriah & Kunal Joshi have fundamentally rethought how cricket bats should be made - by infusing scientific research & design to the traditional art of bat-making

After 12 long months of prototyping, Indian start-up Elevar Sports Pvt. Ltd. launched their flagship collection of ELEVAR bats earlier this week. With a commitment to bringing bat design to the 21st century, co-founders Aayush Tapuriah & Kunal Joshi have fundamentally rethought how cricket bats should be made - by infusing scientific research & design to the traditional art of bat-making.

For the first time ever, Bat Engineering meets cricket. ELEVAR re-imagines how the handle, grip & blades of bats should be made. All of this results in a bat that offers unparalleled bat control, speed & balance.

ELEVAR bats are crafted to perform, and 3 key principles lie at the heart of their construction:

• Ergonomic Handle Design allows the player to get better bat control without compromising on power. Inspired by the handle of Japanese samurai swords (Tsuka), these bats offer precise control & steering.

• Superior Grip Technology provides cushioned comfort that improves bat control at the time of contact. Industrial grade vibration dampening technology helps you get rid of those stinging vibrations when a ball is not hit from the middle of the bat.

• Aerodynamic Blades that offer a smooth back lift enabling players to generate greater bat speeds. Rigorous screening of clefts makes sure that each and every aspect of the bat’s blade is engineered to ensure that perfect lift.

ELEVAR’s introductory range of bats include; ELEVAR ENGLISH, ELEVAR KASHMIR and ELEVAR GULLY, to provide a great experience at every cricketing level in the country. ELEVAR currently sells its bats only on its own website to ensure they can carefully craft every aspect of the brand and customer experience closely.

The co-founders of ELEVAR are two friends who met in 2007 while they were studying at Cornell University. 10 years on, Kunal Joshi decided to quit a high paying Private Equity job at Temasek Holdings and Aayush Tapuriah decided to return back home after finishing his MBA at Wharton, so that they could finally pursue their dream of building a cricket brand.

“We started Elevar because we absolutely love cricket, but despite years of trying, could not fall in love with a cricket bat. At different times, bats have let us down in terms of performance, reliability, and style. So we decided to build a bat that addresses all these problems and a brand that reflects the values of the new age cricketer.” Says Co-Founder Aayush Tapuriah when asked what inspired them to build ELEVAR.

“I don’t think players are even aware how much a bat’s engineering could improve their performance. Our team of engineers, designers, and craftsmen marry science with product design to ensure our bats provide an insane batting experience. Our revolutionary approach is also reflected in our design aesthetic, where we’ve injected style into the way a bat looks. Whether you’re playing in your gully or playing for India, you should own a bat that you feel truly proud of.” Says Co-Founder Kunal Joshi as they share their enthusiasm about bringing this cutting-edge new product to market.

Products & Prices:

• ELEVAR ENGLISH: INR 12,500

• ELEVAR KASHMIR: INR 3,000

• ELEVAR GULLY: INR 1,500

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates