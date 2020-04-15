Eli, The Ritual: Horror movies you can watch to stay occupied during the extended lockdown

For many, social distancing, self-isolation, and quarantine is the new horror. The prime minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, has already asked people to stay indoors for some more time. As the lockdown has been extended until May 3, 2020, T&C applied, we are here to save you from some boredom and anxiety.

We are sure you must have already binged-watched every other show, but what we have for you right now is a list of horror films you can watch and get frightened instead of fearing the virus. The more you keep yourself occupied and busy, the less you'll feel anxious and worried due to the lockdown. So, let's take a look at the Netflix list right away!

Eli

Well, well, well! This one will test your patience, and the climax of the movie is worth it! Why, you ask? This obscure story shares a rare tale of a little boy named Eli, and his struggle to fight disease. As he and his parents decide to self-isolate (relatable much?) to fight against what has struck the kid, Eli unravels his truth, unknown and unwitnessed for so many years!

The Ritual

Starring Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier and others, this one will make your heart skip a beat. It has scares, hidden truths, an unknown religious rite that takes the four friends, who have been exploring the woods of Sweden, down. Fair warning, not for the faint-hearted!

Apostle

Just like the Ritual, Apostle also has a history connected to the characters. In 1905, Thomas Richardson travels to a remote Welsh island to rescue his sister, Jennifer, who has been kidnapped and held for ransom by a mysterious cult. His journey unravels many realities but leaves him with the sacrifice of his own life as the only option to save everyone. Interesting, huh?

I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House

This one got me for real! If you are alone at home, the suggestion would be to skip this one. If you are with your quarantine special, I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House will make a good watch. A nurse, who must take care of the house and its owner, a writer, ends up witnessing the reality of the haunted house. End? Well, we will leave it up to you to figure out what happens to the one who lives with an infected house.

Satanic

Satan's followers are scary, and if this entire plot of people worshipping Satan sends chills down your spine, abort mission! Right away! This too isn't for the ones who think Conjuring and Annabelle are scary. If that's what you think horror is, Satanic is surely not your cup of tea.

Scared already? Wait until you watch them all in a day, and share your experience with us! Also, stay tuned for the hidden gems on OTT platforms.

P.S: Stay tuned for our list of shows you can binge on this quarantine season, and don't let the boredom hit you even for a second!

