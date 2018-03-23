Ellie Goulding to attend former flame Prince Harry's wedding?

Prince Harry's former ladylove, Ellie Goulding, is said to be "really excited" to see him wed fiance Meghan Markle in May this year after landing a special invite



Ellie Goulding

Prince Harry's former ladylove, Ellie Goulding, is said to be "really excited" to see him wed fiancée Meghan Markle in May this year after landing a special invite. The 31-year-old singer will reportedly join a gaggle of his exes — including Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy - on the guest list, after remaining "good friends" with the Prince.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A source says, "Ellie has stayed good pals with Harry and is really excited. She has no plans to perform this time but just wants to celebrate her friend's marriage. Princess Eugenie is a close friend so she'll fit right in."

