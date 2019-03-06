Embrace the trekker in you while on a secret trail in the Sahyadris

things-to-do

A trekking group has decided to tweak things and organise a moderately difficult trek to a secret location that is home to one of the state's northernmost forts nestled in the forests near Palghar

Trekking has emerged as a popular adventure sport for Mumbai's outdoors-happy folk, and new locations spring up every calendar year.

A trekking group has decided to tweak things and organise a moderately difficult trek to a secret location that is home to one of the state's northernmost forts nestled in the forests near Palghar. A two-ho­ur trek will take you to the top of the fort, which offers a breathtaking view.

"Due to social media, popular trekking spots in Maharashtra have become crowded, with nearly 1,000 people visiting on weekends. These large numbers are degrading the topography, causing soil erosion and damaging vegetation," says Johann Daniels, founder of Jack and Hill adventures, the organiser.

"We want to organise treks to lesser explored mountains that are equally impressive. In order to not popularise locations, we only share the general area of the trek while the name of the site and it's exact location is undisclosed," he concludes.

On March 9, 2 pm meeting point Borivali railway station, Chinchpada, Borivali.

Call 9833376765

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 2,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates