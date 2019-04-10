Emilia Clarke compares Game of Thrones season 8 with Meet the Parents

hollywood

Meet the Parents, featuring Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Teri Polo, is about a man meeting the parents of his girlfriend for the first time

Actor Emilia Clarke says she considers the upcoming eighth and final season of her hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" a bit like "Meet the Parents".

In the upcoming eighth season, Clark's Daenerys Targaryen arrives at Winterfell, the home of her new lover, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), where she is set to meet his sisters, Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner), and his brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright). "I like to think that it's like 'Meet the Parents'. It's like: 'I hope they like me.

This dude's wicked. It's a real good thing we got going on. He's the final piece. We're destined for greatness and world domination is a breath away.' "And so I need to be like: 'Can I braid your hair, Sansa? Little Arya, come over here, let's play some cricket.' So there's that.

And then, very, very quickly, it's like: 'Wait, is it just me, or do they hate me?'" Clarke told Entertainment Weekly. The 32-year-old actor also said that her portrayal of the Mother of the Dragons has evolved a lot over the years.

"The thing I now realise is she's not a scared little girl anymore. So there's less room for vulnerability or sentimentality or soft edges," she added. The final season of "Game of Thrones" premieres on April 14.

