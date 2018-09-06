Search

Emilia Clarke tricked Game of Thrones cast with burn mark

Sep 06, 2018, 08:08 IST | IANS

When Emilia Clarke convinced her Game of Thrones cast that a burn mark is a birthmark

Emilia Clarke tricked Game of Thrones cast with burn mark
Emilia Clarke

Actress Emilia Clarke says she burnt her face by curling tongs and convinced her Game of Thrones cast mates that it was a birthmark. "I'm good at doing my own make-up; terrible at doing my own hair. Can't do it to save my life. Never have been, never will be. I had a book of hairstyles when I was aged nine that my mum got me, that was like 'how to do a French braid' and months and months I poured over that book - and I can't do it," Clarke told Harper's Bazaar magazine.

She added: "If I try and curl my own hair I burn my face or my ears, I am hopeless. I recently burnt my face before the 'Game of Thrones' wrap party and everyone was like 'we never noticed that massive birthmark on your face!' and I was like, 'No, it's a burn...' I had my head under the tap for about three hours!"

Clarke takes her beauty regime very seriously, but she does not believe in a whole cabinet of lotions and potions and, instead, relies on a silk pillow that she flips every night to ensure her pores do not get clogged and her hair stays frizz-free, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

