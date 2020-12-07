Eminem makes SNL cameo as Pete Davidson sends up 'Stan' video

American rapper Eminem made a small cameo on 'Saturday Night Live' during a send-up of his Stan video. According to Deadline, the 48-year-old rapper made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance at the end of the skit that saw comedian Pete Davidson impersonate him.

Davidson and Kate McKinnon starred in the sketch playing up the fact that Santa, played by host Jason Bateman, was not replying to his letters, particularly his wish for a PlayStation 5.

The 'Lose Yourself' rapper otherwise known as Marshall Mathers III, has appeared on the show as a musical guest seven times before with the last time in November 2017.

As reported by Deadline, it is also not the first time that he has been impersonated on the show; Davidson has previously played up the rapper in a 2017 sketch about Lion King auditions, while he has also been impersonated by Chris Parnell and Taran Killam.

