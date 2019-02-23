Eminem slams Netflix over cancellation of The Punisher

hollywood

Apart from "The Punisher" and "Jessica Jones", Netflix has cancelled every other Marvel series, including "Daredevil", "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist".

Rapper Eminem has slammed online streaming platform Netflix for cancelling Marvel series "The Punisher." The "Rap God" rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, took to Twitter to express his dissapointment over Netflix's decision, reports foxnews.com.

He wrote: "Dear Netflix, regarding your cancellation of 'The Punisher', you are blowing it, sincerely Marshall." Retweeting Eminem's tweet, actress Amber Rose Revah, who is playing the role of agent Dinah Madani in the show, said: "I guess this means Eminem our show. I imagine this is that same feeling as when you have your first child."

The streaming service on Monday announced that it was cancelling "The Punisher" and fellow Marvel series "Jessica Jones". Apart from "The Punisher" and "Jessica Jones", Netflix has cancelled every other Marvel series, including "Daredevil", "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist".

