Emma Roberts announces pregnancy

Hollywood star Emma Roberts has confirmed that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The 29-year-old actress made the announcement on social media on Sunday after rumours of her pregnancy hit the Internet. She posted a series of photos on Instagram displaying her baby bump alongside boyfriend and actor Garrett Hedlund.

View this post on Instagram Me...and my two favorite guys ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) onAug 30, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

The 'Scream Queens' actor can be seen posing in a white dress, beaming on a sun-drenched couch as Garrett wraps his arms around her.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," she wrote on Instagram. Soon after she shared the news, her aunt, Julia Roberts, commented on the post, saying: "Love you ."

Page Six reported that Emma Roberts previously dated actor Evan Peters for years until they called it quits in March 2019.

The 'Tron' star Hedlund dated Kirsten Dunst for four years, but they broke up in 2016.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever