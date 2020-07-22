Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund 'shocked, happy' about her pregnancy

Actress Emma Roberts and actor Garrett Hedlund are soon going to welcome their first child together, and are thrilled about the news. The couple are "surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families," a source told Us Weekly.

The news of the actress being pregnant had come out last month. Later, the actress' mother Kelly Cunningham had confirmed via Instagram that "yes" Roberts was expecting.

"Very excited," Cunningham wrote when one of her Instagram followers said she will "make an amazing grandmother".

