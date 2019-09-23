Emmys 2019: Emilia Clarke, Naomi Watts and other celebs bring their fashion A-game

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are the biggest award night of television. The who's who of TV attends the gala where some of the worthiest names on the small screen are honoured and celebrated. The Emmys are also the most stylish and classy award ceremonies and celebrities bring their fashion A-game to the event.

Sterling K Brown, Jameela Jamil, Milo Ventimiglia, Emilia Clarke, Kristen Bell, Antoni Porowski, Laverne Cox, Halsey, and Mandy Moore were among some of the celebrities who were dressed to the nines, reported People. Stars were decked up in elegant couture gowns and classy tuxedos. The celebrities graced the red carpet in exquisite outfits by A-list designers.



Emilia Clarke attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Pics/AFP

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke stunned at the 2019 Emmys in a gorgeous navy Valentino gown. The actress shared on Instagram that her look was 'inspired by J-Lo.'



Mandy Moore attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Mandy Moore looked amazing in a Brandon Maxwell off-shoulder pink and red gown featuring a thigh-high slit, which she paired with red sandals and soft, wavy hair.

Laverne Cox attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox was beautiful in a Monsoori gown that had a ruffled skirt and a one-shoulder top with a dramatic sleeve. She paired her gown with a customised Edie Parker clutch with 'Oct. 8, Title VII Supreme Court' written on it to shed light on the case.

Jameela Jamil attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil looked straight out of a fairytale in a Monique Lhuillier ensemble. The actress paired the ice blue gown with minimal accessories and kept her hair loose and cascading down her shoulders.

Kristen Bell attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Kristen Bell stole a million hearts in a Dior A-line dress with an embroidered cutout bodice and a full skirt.

Naomi Watts attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Naomi Watts looked incredible in a Dior gown that The Loudest Voice star carried off with utmost panache. Watts shared on Instagram, "Thank you to @Dior I've never worn a puffy dress !! @harrywinston for all the pretty sparkles and massive thanks to the big talent pool that made it all happen."

Mahershala Ali attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Mahershala Ali looked dapper in a custom Zegna suit. Many other stars including Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Taraji P. Henson, and Sandra Oh also arrived at the award ceremony looking their stylish best.

Sophie Turner attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Another star who impressed everyone with her chic style was Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The star rocked a blush gown paired with silver strappy heels and a statement necklace.

