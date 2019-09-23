Emmys 2019: We have the complete list of winners; check it out!

The Game of Thrones cast and crew at the Emmys 2019. Pic/AFP

Crowd favourite Game of Thrones has won big at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards with a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations and winning 12 of them. The Game of Thrones cast received a standing ovation – Alfie Allen, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice Van Houten.

Billy Porter made history at the Emmys as the first openly gay black man to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. Fleabag actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy, while Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage won four Emmys. Here's the complete list of winners at the Emmys 2019.

Comedy

Best Writing: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actress: Alex Borstein Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor: Tony Shalboub VEEP (HBO)

Best Director: Harry Bradbeer Fleabag (Amazon)

Lead Actor: Bill Hader Barry (HBO)

Lead Actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag (Amazon)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Fleabag (Amazon)

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme: RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Limited Series

Best Supporting Actress: Patricia Arquette The Act (Hulu)

Best Direction: Johan Renck Chernobyl (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Netflix)

Best Writing: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl (HBO)

Best Actor: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

Lead Actress: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX); Michelle Williams calls out pay equity in her Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl (HBO)

Outstanding Television Movie – Bandersnatch, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Variety sketch series

Best Writing: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Best Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Directing: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Drama series

Supporting Actor: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Best Writing: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO)

Supporting Actress: Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Lead Actor: Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Best Direction: Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Lead Actress: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC)

Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones (HBO)

Watch the repeat telecast of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Star World at 10:30 pm today!

