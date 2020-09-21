Emmys 2020: Annie Murphy wins Outstanding Supporting Actress for Schitt's Creek

Canadian actor Annie Murphy won the Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series' for her portrayal of Alexis Rose in Netflix's 'Schitt's Creek'. Schitt's Creek is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) were nominated this year for an Emmy in the category of 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series'.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name.

HBO's 'Succession' and Netflix's 'Ozark' were nominated for 18 awards. In terms of comedy series, Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led the nominations with 20.

