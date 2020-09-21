Emmys 2020: Maria Schrader wins direction accolade for Unorthodox

ABC shows German director Maria Schrader Outstanding Directing For Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for "Unorthodox" during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually. Photo by - AFP PHOTO / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC

German director Maria Schrader has won an Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie'. Schrader had helmed the Netflix web-series 'Unorthodox'. The series had debuted earlier this year in March and it was the first Netflix series to be primarily in Yiddish. It was inspired by Deborah Feldman's 2012 autobiography, Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots.

Little Fires Everywhere (Episode: "Find a Way"), Directed by Lynn Shelton, Normal People (Episode: "Episode 5"), Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Unorthodox, Directed by Maria Schrader, Watchmen (Episode: "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"), Directed by Nicole Kassell, Watchmen (Episode: "Little Fear of Lightning"), Directed by Steph Green, Watchmen (Episode: "This Extraordinary Being"), Directed by Stephen Williams were nominated this year in the category of 'Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie'.

Earlier in the ceremony, Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (HBO's Watchmen, Episode: "This Extraordinary Being") won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name.

HBO's 'Succession' and Netflix's 'Ozark' were nominated for 18 awards.

In terms of comedy series, Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led the nominations with 20.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever