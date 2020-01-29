Housekeeping staff films woman in pub's washroom, arrested

The police recently arrested a 30-year-old housekeeping staff of a pub for allegedly taking a video of a woman using the toilet on January 24.

Police said Budhhikant Debanath who hails from Odisha, worked with Arbor Brewing Company and has been sent to Central Prison, a Times of India report read. In his statement, Debanath confessed to using his mobile phone to film the woman when he saw her entering the washroom. A police officer was quoted saying, "He must have deleted the video since we didn't find it in his phone."

On January 24, a 34-year-old private company employee, visited the pub with her friends. In her statement, she told the police that she went to the toilet at 11.30pm. She happened to look up and saw a hand holding a mobile phone and recording her actions. She then shouted for help. "I heard heavy footsteps, indicating that the miscreant was trying to escape. By then, another woman, who was standing near the loo, screamed on seeing the man. She told me he was wearing the pub's uniform."

When she narrated the incident, the pub manager allegedly ignored her complaint. The woman claimed that they identified the man and when he was questioned, he confessed and apologised. "We requested the management to share CCTV footage that showed the suspect running from the washroom. But the management refused. The management and other officials showed disrespect to me," the woman said.

The Arbor Brewing Company management was quoted in the report as saying, "We take full responsibility for the safety and protection of all our guests, and more so, women. We have zero tolerance for any employee indiscipline and misbehaviour on our premises and are cooperating to ensure that appropriate action can be taken. We are also strengthening our internal processes and supervision to ensure such an incident is not repeated"

The pub said the accused had been sacked and handed over to the authorities.

