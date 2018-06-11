Eng v Aus ODI series: David Warner in Channel Nine commentary team

David Warner, banned from the Australian team for his role in the ball-tampering incident, will commentate for Channel Nine

Banned former Australia vice-captain David Warner will do commentary when Australia take on host England in an ODI series starting June 13. Warner, banned from the Australian team for his role in the ball-tampering incident, will commentate for Channel Nine.

"David [Warner] is the best one-day and T20 batsman of the past decade so he's perfectly placed to join our coverage," Nine's director of sport Tom Malone said. "People have tried to paint David as the villain, but he's been hurting as much as the others,"

