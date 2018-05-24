England can win the FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane

I think we can, I think we can win it," Kane said. "We know we're not favourites to win it. But you look at this season, for example, no one would have thought Liverpool would have got to the Champions League final and they did'



England skipper Harry Kane

Newly-appointed captain Harry Kane believes England can win this summer's World Cup. And he would love to unite millions in the same way as the weekend's royal wedding proved such a popular success.

"I think we can, I think we can win it," Kane said. "We know we're not favourites to win it. But you look at this season, for example, no one would have thought Liverpool would have got to the Champions League final and they did. And you look at maybe Man United back in the Ferguson days when they had a young team and dominated the Premier League for years to come.

"So, it's not really an excuse that we're young — it could be a good thing. I believe we can win it and that's what we've got to try and do. Anything else is not good enough, really."

