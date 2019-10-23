England WAGS suspect Rebekah Vardy tipped off photographers in Russia

Some England football WAGS are furious and suspect England striker Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah was the one who organised a group photo of them during the World Cup in Russia last year. According to The Sun, some of the WAGS now believe that she tipped off photographers about the lunch to boost her own profile, which she has denied.

"They [WAGS] had their suspicions then, and those thoughts have intensified in the wake of Rebekah's feud with Coleen [Rooney]," said a source. Rebekah had then Instagrammed this picture (above) with eight other WAGS and wrote: "Crew."

