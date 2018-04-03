England's James Anderson becomes most over-worked seam bowler

Anderson is now fourth on the list of players to have bowled the most deliveries in Test cricket with the top three all spinners



James Anderson

England quick James Anderson became the most over-worked seam bowler in Test cricket history on Tuesday when he fired down his 30,020th delivery. Midway through the final day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, he overtook the previous record of 30,019 held by West Indies great Courtney Walsh who retired in 2001. Walsh in his career took 519 wickets at 24.44 while Anderson has 531 dismissals at 27.34. Anderson is now fourth on the list of players to have bowled the most deliveries in Test cricket with the top three all spinners, headed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan with 44,039.

