Enjoy Navi Mumbai Food Truck Fest at Seawoods on March 16-17

The event is one of the most awaited in the city which will feature a variety of food cuisines, flea stalls, and many more fun activities

Hey, Navi Mumbaikars and especially foodies we call for #NOCOOKINGWEEKEND on March 16-17, 2019. The Bhukkad Flea along with Amigo Entertainment presents a fund-raising event for an NGO Earthangels Welfare Foundation – Navi Mumbai Food Truck Festival 2nd Edition at Tandel Grounds, Sector 26, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.

It's the biggest and most awaited event in the city wherein we bring to your city’s best food cuisine, flea stalls and much more fun activities. Food trucks, food stalls, shopping stalls, and a dedicated kids zone will be up for everyone to enjoy and have fun at the festival. Activities like pani puri eating competition, grape stomping, dance competition, and many performances will make your weekend worth remembering for a lifetime.

Mascot Meet and Greet, 100+ food dishes and exclusive products for women will keep ur stomach full, enjoyable, and happy at the end of the day. We promise to make you groove, dance and sing along as we will be having best of Navi Mumbaikars performing for all our wonderful audience.

Save the date and be here with your friends and family as it'll be the best food experience of the city as this is the 2nd edition and we know you don't want to miss it!

Event Name: Navi Mumbai Food Truck Festival 2nd Edition

Date: March 16-17, 2019

Time: 11am to 10pm

Venue: Tandel Ground, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

Visitors: Rs 20

