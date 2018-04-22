Enjoy some music, sans the frills

Rock clubs and listening groups across the city are bringing the focus on what matters most - just music, sans the frills

If you are one of those who believes that a music album is only enjoyed best if heard in entirety, and don't agree with the "single" culture, you are at the right place. There are many music lovers across the city who are trying to create communities that take the business of enjoying music seriously. We tell you about four such groups that should be a must on your monthly to-attend list.

The Listening Sessions

Romel Dias and Vipasha Tilak started The Listening Sessions in 2016 in an aim to spread the love for music and the art form of music videos. Yes, music videos, which we 90s kids love and grew up on. "So the evening starts with a live set by a band or musician. And then we get someone to host the evening - this could be a musician/artist/actor - basically someone who has an insight into music videos and what they stand for and why they were created. And they present a half-hour presentation of music videos they think tell a story," Dias tells us. "We provide them with information about what we think the audience likes, or what works." The forum has even had guests who are body positivity bloggers, mental health researchers and women's rights activists who have juxtaposed their ideas and causes with a set of music videos that showcased ideas that they vibe with or concepts that essentially are the root of their struggles. The entry fee is Rs 300.

The Rock Club

This is for true-blood rock fans. Formed by Brian Tellis, Narendra Kusnur and Michel Dcosta in 2001, the club is known in hardcore underground circles. "We started by exchanging trivia about rock or reading articles. Now, we have listening and jam sessions as well," says Kusner. They choose a theme or a band, and then it's all about the music. The venue switches from The Local in Fort to Roadhouse Bluez in Andheri. "We are happy that even younger people are joining in now," adds Kusnur. The only thing they discourage: Don't come if you just want to gossip or network. Come only if you truly love rock.

The Bombay Record Club

The Revolver Club holds vinyl listening sessions called "From The Vault" every Saturday. It's an initiative started by Jude de Souza and Parth Pandya, who own The Revolver Club, a vinyl record store in Mahim that houses rare LPs. The club is a must for all old-school music lovers, who want to keep the magic live in a world of digital music. "We used to have open listening session, where we got a few vinyl, and you got yours. Now, we are trying to make it more curated. So last Saturday, our theme was Indian Indie, next Saturday it's Japanese Jazz. We want to make it slightly eclectic," says de Souza. He has two reasons he stands behind these sessions. "Firstly, I don't want people to be intimidated by vinyl. You can ask us any questions you may have. Secondly, it's about community building, as music has become a solitary pursuit, and it's always lovely to meet people, and get suggestions, and discover music. I just want to get music back into your life."

Adagio

Our main aim is to go back to the analogue culture, revive vintage art," says Aman Singh Gujral of Adagio. The cultural initiative, that started in 2016, operates out of two venues in Chembur and Bandra respectively, and vinyl sessions happens every week at Thursday. "So we believe that an album has to be heard in entirety, the way it was meant to be, without any interruptions." So the record is put on and lights and phones are switched off, and conversation is frowned upon. "We usually have a theme decided - it could be classic rock/blues/pop. For the month of May, we have zeroed in on the Beatles." There is no entry fee and coffee and detox water is provided.

