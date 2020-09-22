Enola Holmes, The Alienist: 6 titles based in the Victorian era you must watch!

The need to immerse yourself in someone else's world has always been supreme. Stories fascinate us, especially when they travel from far-off places, unknown islands and open the door to the past. The Victorian Era is pivotal to history, from reforms to culture and education, it has played an important role in shaping today's world.

Netflix's upcoming offering 'Enola Holmes' is set in England of 1884. With one of the most famous literary characters, Sherlock Holmes, and the essence of the times bygone, Enola Holmes is set to premiere on Netflix on September 23, 2020. To keep the mood intact, we've also put together some other titles based in the Victorian era for you to watch on Netflix!

The Luminaries

Murder, love, intrigue and twists of fate beset two astrally connected settlers at the height of New Zealand's 1860s gold rush.

A Little Chaos

A wilful young woman is hired to design a garden at Versailles for Louis XIV. Soon, she is ensnared in political and romantic complications.

Sherlock Holmes

Robert Downey Jr stars as the legendary sleuth Sherlock Holmes in this Guy Ritchie-helmed reinvention of Sir Aurther Conan Doyle's detective series.

Stonehearst Asylum

In 1899, a young doctor arrives at an asylum for an apprenticeship and becomes suspicious of his mentor's methods while falling for his female patients.

The Alienist

In 1986 New York city, psychologist Laszlo Kreizler is enlisted by Police Commissioner Theodore Roosevelt to catch a killer preying on homeless boys.

Enola Holmes

England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she's gone or why. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world's greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet - his teenage sister. The game is afoot.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news