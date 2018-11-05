Enter the third dimension

things-to-do

At a workshop tomorrow, you can come close to bringing your artwork to life

Curiosity Gym hosts events that incorporate applied learning and prototyping

We believe that drawing is not a mindless exercise. And as we embrace and adapt to new technology, the process itself gets more interesting. Take, 3D doodling, for instance. At a workshop tomorrow, you can come close to bringing your artwork to life.

The session is hosted by Curiosity Gym, a place where avid learners can find room to fulfil their curiosity through applied learning. Participants will start with a basic template using the stencils provided, and gradually work through creating their masterpiece — a replica of a monument, spectacles, a pen stand, or anything you wish to. Shaka laka boom boom, anyone?

ON November 6, 11.30 am onwards

AT Palkhiwala Building, Fort.

LOG ON TO www.curiositygym.com

