Entrepreneur Aditya Modak's journey of leading two enterprises is worth inspiring

Anyone can breed dogs and sell them to friends and family (or on Craigslist), but it's totally another thing to turn dog breeding into a career. Dog breeding is a rewarding job for anyone who is passionate about canines.

Aditya Modak, an entrepreneur based in Mumbai who has been passionate about dogs ever since he was a kid actually turned his dreams into reality by setting up his own venture named K9 Kennels, an enterprise that deals with the import and export of dogs via breeders. Being an ardent dog lover, Aditya always wished to have a dog at home but the rejection from his parents to let him have one pushed Aditya to help dog breeders in selling newborn puppies. This got him a dog free of cost and also became a successful career option for Aditya.

Aditya started his career back in 2016 as an owner of a catering business. He holds a hotel management degree from ITM-IHM college and has worked with several big industries like Fortune Exotica, Taj Palace, Intercontinental, JW Marriott, and St. Regis to name a few.

During the initial days of his career, Aditya was completely into his catering business until he got engrossed in the dog trading venture. The business started out of love for dogs has made Aditya one of the prominent names in the breeding and trading business. Aditya has dealt with various celebrities and politicians who were dog lovers and wanted to adopt a pet.

When asked how does he manages both the businesses, Aditya says, "For the catering business, we have a team & my Dad along with my uncle looks after that now as I'm too busy nowadays in this Dog trading business. My day looks like a 100-200 with 1-3 dog deliveries per day. I love what I do and this has given me the motivation to start my own kennel. With each passing day, I get to learn more and more things. Nothing is impossible if you set your goals. Just be focused and go for it".

Today, Aditya along with the support of his parents and his hard work is soon going to open a brand new kennel in Navi Mumbai and is also planning to set up a resort which would be handled by him and his family.

