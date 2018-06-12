Eoin Morgan backs England to bounce back against Australia

"A one-off game like this, to bring your best game is very difficult to do, they played well and deserved the result," said Morgan

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan is confident England can learn the lessons of their shock six-run loss to Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday in time for a one-day international series against Australia.

"A one-off game like this, to bring your best game is very difficult to do, they played well and deserved the result," said Morgan. "It's not the end of the world for us, it was a really good run out and good to have a practice coming into the series against Australia."

