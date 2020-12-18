EPL agrees to allow concussion substitutes

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The English Premier League (EPL) said on Thursday that it had agreed to permit permanent concussion substitutes from next month after football's lawmakers authorised extensive trials using them. The EPL bosses decided they would be looking at a maximum of two per side per match.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news