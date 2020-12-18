Search

EPL agrees to allow concussion substitutes

Updated: 18 December, 2020 13:09 IST | Agencies | London

The English Premier League (EPL) said on Thursday that it had agreed to permit permanent concussion substitutes from next month after football's lawmakers authorised extensive trials using them

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The English Premier League (EPL) said on Thursday that it had agreed to permit permanent concussion substitutes from next month after football's lawmakers authorised extensive trials using them. The EPL bosses decided they would be looking at a maximum of two per side per match.

First Published: 18 December, 2020 08:10 IST

