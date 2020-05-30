EPL matches and any Liverpool title clincher to be played at neutral venues

British Police want at least six Premier League matches and any Liverpool title clincher to be played at neutral venues when the season resumes in a bid to avoid supporters gathering outside stadiums. Premier League chiefs have set June 17 as the date for the top flight to restart following the Coronavirus delay. They hope to play the majority of the matches behind closed doors on a home and away basis at clubs' usual stadiums.

However, police are concerns about the issue of hardcore fans potentially flouting social distancing rules by congregating wherever their team play. With Liverpool two wins away from clinching their first English title for 30 years and other relegation and European qualification issues to be decided in the remaining 92 fixtures, there is potential for police resources to be stretched if matches draw crowds outside grounds.

Police bosses have spoken to the Premier League about games they consider especially tricky and the matches they requested to take place at neutral grounds are Manchester City v Liverpool, Manchester City v Newcastle, Manchester United v Sheffield United, Newcastle v Liverpool and Everton v Liverpool. "Our discussions with the Premier League throughout this process have been positive, with a shared focus on the priority of public health," said Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police. "The majority of remaining matches will be played, at home and away as scheduled, with a small number of fixtures taking place at neutral venues, which, contrary to some reports, have yet to be agreed."

Liverpool could even clinch the title as early as the first weekend of the restart if Manchester City lose to Arsenal and they beat Everton. The police statement added that "the game in which Liverpool could secure the league title" should also be moved, although that may end up needing to be more than one match.

