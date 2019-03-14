Estranged lover slits transgender woman's throat after she threatens him to go public

crime

A case has been registered at Wanowrie police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Representational image

Pune police arrested an estranged lover on Tuesday in a murder case of a transgender woman at Mohammadwadi. The accused has been identified as Arbaz Ahmed Shaikh,20, and is a resident of Laxminagar, Yerawada.

As per the police, the accused and the victim were in a relationship. The accused allegedly decided to end the relationship because he wanted to marry another woman. The victim was enraged and threatened him to go public. In order to put an end to the threats, the accused killed her by slitting her throat. The victim, Nazab Abid Shaikh was a resident of Sadashivnagar.

Inspector (crime) Raosaheb Bhapkar of Wanowrie police station told Hindustan Times, “Arbaz killed Nazab as she threatened to spill the beans about their relationship” he said.

A case has been registered at Wanowrie police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.