Euro T20 Slam recruits Dale Steyn and Martin Guptill

World’s first continent based T20 cricket league - Euro T20 Slam has recruited South African fast bowler Dale Steyn and New Zealand’s opening batsman Martin Guptill as one of the marquee and icon players respectively. The new T20 league is set to take place in Ireland, Scotland and Netherland from 30th August – 22nd September, 2019.



Steyn who was ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2019 due to an injury, will be one of the marquee names along with his fellow countrymen JP Duminy and Imran Tahir, Australia’s Chris Lynn, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and New Zealand’s Luke Ronchi.



Guptill who is the first Kiwi cricketer to have scored a first double century in the ODI format, will join his former skipper Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan of England, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, Australian’s Shane Watson and Rashid Khan from Afghanistan as the icon players.



Mr. Gurmeet Singh, GS Holding Inc, promoter of the league said,

“We are delighted to sign up Dale Steyn and Martin Guptill as marquee and icon players of our league. It’s going to be a mega-spectacle with world's top international stars playing in the league.”



Steyn said, “I am very excited about the Euro T20 Slam and being a marquee player. I can’t wait to get over there and get things going. I am looking forward to seeing everyone when I am there.”



Guptill said, “I am really excited to be a part of the inaugural Euro T20 Slam. All the content is creating a lot of hype and I am really lucky to be a part of the league this year.”