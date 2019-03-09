Europa League: Arsenal suffer shock 1-3 loss to Rennes; Chelsea cruise

football

Alex Iwobi gave the Gunners a perfect start, but Arsenal's defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off in the first half

Arsenal's Nigerian striker Alex Iwobi celebrates their opener after a Rennes' own goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Stade Rennais FC and Arsenal FC at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, northwestern France on March 7, 2019. Pic/AFP

Arsenal face a major battle to reach the Europa League quarter-finals after a 3-1 defeat away to Rennes on Thursday, while Chelsea closed in on the Last-8 berth.

Alex Iwobi gave the Gunners a perfect start, but Arsenal's defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off in the first half. Benjamin Bourigeaud equalised and Nacho Monreal scored an own goal for Gunners, before Ismaila Sarr's scored late. Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Dynamo Kiev as goals from Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi earned the hosts a 3-0 win at home.

