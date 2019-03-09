Europa League: Arsenal suffer shock 1-3 loss to Rennes; Chelsea cruise
Alex Iwobi gave the Gunners a perfect start, but Arsenal's defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off in the first half
Arsenal face a major battle to reach the Europa League quarter-finals after a 3-1 defeat away to Rennes on Thursday, while Chelsea closed in on the Last-8 berth.
Alex Iwobi gave the Gunners a perfect start, but Arsenal's defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off in the first half. Benjamin Bourigeaud equalised and Nacho Monreal scored an own goal for Gunners, before Ismaila Sarr's scored late. Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Dynamo Kiev as goals from Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi earned the hosts a 3-0 win at home.
