Europa League: It's a dream to win trophy with Atletico Madrid, says Antoine Griezmann

Atletico's Antoine Griezmann celebrates his goal against Marseille during the Europa League final on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann was determined to land his first major trophy with Atletico Madrid as his brace led to Europa League glory against Marseille. The France international, 27, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer and showed his class as Atleti ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in Lyon.

Griezmann struck in either half as Madrid captain Gabi rounded off victory with a late effort. As he now looks towards World Cup success with France, Griezmann was pleased to lift a trophy under Atleti boss Diego Simeone.



Atletico Madrid players celebrate with the Europa League trophy after their win over Marseille in Lyon on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

"I left home when I was 14 wanting to win titles," he said. "I was determined to take the opportunity to win one tonight. I didn't want to miss out. I tip my hat off to Marseille, they have a lot to be proud of.

"It was a dream of mine to win a title under Simeone and I told myself that this was my time. I've been with Atleti for four years and now I have a strong bond — with my teammates, with my fans. That's why I give my all."

Whether his stay in Madrid extends beyond four years remains to be seen as Simeone said the club would still improve if they were to lose their talisman. "Antoine — if he stays we'll continue to grow and develop," the Argentinian said. "If he goes then great, he's given a lot to us over the years. Even without him, we'll continue to grow."

One Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is the first French player to score a brace in an European final

Eight No. of trophies Spanish clubs have won in nine European finals in the last five seasons

