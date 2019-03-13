Evan Rachel Wood resorted to self harm while in an abusive relationship

hollywood

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood opened up about the abuse on Twitter, using the #IAmNotOk hashtag in an attempt to raise awareness about domestic violence

Evan Rachel Wood. Pic/ Rachel Wood's Instagram account

Evan Rachel Wood has revealed that she used to self-harm when she was involved in an "abusive relationship". "Two years into my abusive relationship. I resorted to self-harm. When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him.

"It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point, I was desperate to stop the abuse and I was too terrified to leave," Rachel Wood tweeted, alongside a picture of herself with scars on her arm. The 31-year-old actor also shared photographs from a shoot, which she attended during her time in the relationship, adding she "fell into a pool of tears" on the job and had to go home.

"The day of this photoshoot, I was so weakened by an abusive relationship. I was emaciated, severely depressed, and could barely stand. I fell into a pool of tears and was sent home for the day," she said. Rachel Wood recently opened up about her experience with domestic abuse during an interview with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast.

On the work front, Rachel Wood will be lending her voice to Frozen 2, an American computer-animated musical fantasy film.

