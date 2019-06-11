Every picture tells a story

things-to-do

An interactive talk by Vikas Dilawari is an ode to Foy Nissen

The city is no stranger to the works of Foy Nissen, a pioneer in documenting Bombay’s architecture, who was associated with the city’s heritage movement. As a homage to him, conservation architect Vikas Dilawari is hosting a talk that will discuss Nissen’s work. Dilawari himself shares a close relationship with Nissen, and describes him as his mentor who imbued the architect with passion and knowledge, and led him on a discovery of the city’s rich architecture. The event is a part of Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation’s ongoing exhibition Foy Nissen’s Bombay, which features the photographer’s work.



Vikas Dilawari

Kamini Sawhney, curator of the exhibition at JNAF, says, “Remembering Foy is an ode to a lensman who captured the soul of this city. His photographs provide a precious archive of Mumbai’s unique architecture that we are gradually losing in the battle for space and the race to modernisation.”

On: June 12, 6 pm

At: Jehangir Nicholson Gallery, 159-161, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Call: 22029613

RSVP: jnafmumbai@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates