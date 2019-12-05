Everyone knew Vikram Rathour was already zeroed in on by BCCI

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former India batsman Pravin Amre, who parted ways with Delhi Capitals IPL team after being a part of their coaching staff for five years, said he will not apply for the BCCI batting coach job again unless the BCCI shows interest in him.



Amre was part of the 14 applications received by the BCCI for the batting coach job in September. The BCCI eventually handed the job to Vikram Rathour. "I will not apply unless I am asked to. I have thrice applied for the batting coach position and have understood that there is no point applying if the BCCI doesn't approach you," Amre told PTI.



"Take this year's batting coach's position for example. A lot of us applied but somewhere everyone knew that the candidate was already zeroed in on."

